Pioneer Power Show steams into the weekend

The 49th Annual Pioneer Power Show held its daily parade at 12:30 p.m. of tractors on Friday, Aug. 26, with a wide assortment of tractors, including steam powered ones. The Pioneer Power Show started August 26 and will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28. The Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association holds the annual show which has tractors and farm equipment. This year the show also features vintage and antique snowmobiles from the 1950s through the 1980s. There is also music, food, a tractor pull for the large vehicles and a smaller one for kids on Saturday. For more see upcoming issues of The New Prague Times, Montgomery Messenger and Life Enterprise. (Patrick Fisher Photo)