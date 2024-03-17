Waterville woman arrested after standoff with police

A Waterville woman was arrested Saturday, March 16, after holding sheriff’s deputies and police at bay in a several-hour standoff on the 100 block of Sakatah Boulevard.

Saturday morning at 12:04 a.m., the woman, 30, advised police in several phone calls she was upset how officers handled a domestic disturbance at the residence earlier in the night and the woman began making comments about shooting law enforcement and advised she had firearms and ammunition, according to a press release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.

Waterville Police Officers, along with deputies from the sheriff office and other officers from the area responded to the residence and tried to contact her, but she would not talk with the officers and deputies on scene, and she refused to exit the residence to meet with officers. On several occasions, deputies and officers observed the woman exit the residence, while holding a firearm and at one point, the woman was observed pointing the firearm up and down the street, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies and officers on scene set up a perimeter and cleared several nearby houses and the tactical response ream responded to the location and after hours of negotiating, the woman agreed to exit the residence, and at approx. 7:15 a.m., when she exited the residence, she was taken into custody by the tactical response team.

The woman was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Investigators at the residence executed a search warrant and recovered multiple firearms and ammunition from inside the house.

The matter will be forwarded to the Le Sueur County Attorney Office for charges on Monday morning.