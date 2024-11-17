Winter Hazard Awareness Week is Nov. 18-22

Joe Johnson

Rice County Emergency Management Director

As winter approaches, it's critical to prepare for extreme cold, snow, and icy conditions. These storms can last a few hours or several days and cut off heat, power, and communication.

Winter storms create a higher risk of car crashes, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning, residential fires, and heart attacks from overexertion.

To ensure that you and your loved ones are prepared, follows these steps:

Create an Emergency Kit : It should have essential items like food, water, blankets, winter clothing sand or cat litter, phone charger, and flashlights. Be sure to have one in your home, car, and at work.

: It should have essential items like food, water, blankets, winter clothing sand or cat litter, phone charger, and flashlights. Be sure to have one in your home, car, and at work. Stay fire safe : Keep combustibles away from wood stoves and space heaters. Have fireplace and wood burning stove chimneys inspected and cleaned prior to use, extinguish candles before leaving room. Stay in the kitchen when cooking.

: Keep combustibles away from wood stoves and space heaters. Have fireplace and wood burning stove chimneys inspected and cleaned prior to use, extinguish candles before leaving room. Stay in the kitchen when cooking. Be alert for CO : Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless, and invisible byproduct of fuel and wood burning appliances and vehicles. Install CO alarms on every level of your home and in each sleeping area. Consider adding a CO alarm in your ice fishing shelter as well. Signs of CO poisoning includes headaches, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and disorientation.

: Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless, and invisible byproduct of fuel and wood burning appliances and vehicles. Install CO alarms on every level of your home and in each sleeping area. Consider adding a CO alarm in your ice fishing shelter as well. Signs of CO poisoning includes headaches, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and disorientation. Give snowplows room to work : Check road conditions on 511mn.org before heading out. be patient and stay five car lengths behind the plow. Slow down to a speed that’s safe for current conditions and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Buckle up and ensure your young passengers are in the proper seat for their age and stage of development. Avoid unnecessary travel if road conditions are poor.

: Check road conditions on 511mn.org before heading out. be patient and stay five car lengths behind the plow. Slow down to a speed that’s safe for current conditions and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Buckle up and ensure your young passengers are in the proper seat for their age and stage of development. Avoid unnecessary travel if road conditions are poor. Enjoy the outdoors safely: There is no such thing as 100% safe ice; carry ice picks and know how to self-rescue if you fall through. Wear layers of loose-fitting warm clothing, hat, and mittens. Be alert for frostbite and hypothermia. Protect your back and listen to your body when shoveling. If something doesn’t feel right or you are tired take a break and reevaluate how you feel before shoveling again.

Prepare early to ensure your family's comfort and safety. For more tips, visit www.ricecountymn.gov/623/Winter-Hazard-Awareness.

Pay attention to the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security’s web page and social media accounts, and the National Weather Service’s web page, weather.gov/mpx/whaw, and social media accounts for tips each day listed below.

Daily focuses for safety tips

Monday, Nov. 18 - Winter Storms

Tuesday, Nov. 19 - Outdoor Winter Safety

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Winter Fire Safety

Thursday, Nov. 21 - Indoor Winter Safety

Friday, Nov. 22 - Winter Driving