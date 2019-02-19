Heavy snow will create hazardous driving conditions

MANKATO, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing motorists for forecasted heavy snowfall rates overnight through Wednesday. Weather conditions will limit visibility and make travel difficult in south central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southern Minnesota, and advises motorists to plan for extra travel time, especially for the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

MnDOT snowplow operators will do their part to make highways safe and motorists should remember to:

Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.

Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

Turn off the cruise control.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

Don’t drive distracted.

Check MnDOT’s road conditions map at www.511mn.org

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.