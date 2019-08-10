Justice Center holds open house

After a ceremony flag raising, Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason welcomes people to the new Le Sueur County Justice Center in Le Center. A large crowd showed up for tours of the new facility, which will house the Sheriff's Office, county jail, courtrooms and court administration and Emergency Operations. Read more in an upcoming edition. To see the six-page special section on the Justice Center that was published in the August 8, 2019, edition of The New Prague Times, Montgomery Messenger, Lake Region Life and Elysian Enterprise, click on the Special Sections link on the bottom of the home page.