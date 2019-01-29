Postal Service suspends delivery for Wednesday

Due to projected deteriorating weather conditions, the United States Postal Service has suspended delivery for Wednesday, Jan. 30, for Minnesota, Western Wisconsin, Iowa and Western Illinois.

A press release issued Tuesday afternoon said retail operations at local offices will be available, but may be limited.

There will be no collection mail pickup from business or collection boxes. In addition, there will be no residential or commercial package pick-up service.

Temperatures are expected to reach 27-below Wednesday morning, with the high Wednesday expected to be 18-below. Wind chills will make it feel much colder.