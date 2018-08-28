Semi closes Highway 13/21 - UPDATED

An overturned semi truck closed both the north and southbound lanes of State Highway 13/21 on Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 320th Street and Highway 13/21, north of the Lakeside Supper Club and south of Le Sueur County Road 28. Montgomery Police and the New Prague Fire Department are on the scene. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Please choose alternate routes when traveling this road.

More information will be updated as it is received.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. - State Patrol looking for pickup that caused rollover

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the semi rollover on Highway 13/21 between New Prague and Montgomery was caused by an eastbound pickup truck that slid through the intersection backward as it attempted to stop. Witnesses said the semi driver, who was southbound on 13/21, swerved to avoid a collision and also avoided colliding with two oncoming vehicles, both of which ended up in the ditch on the east side of the road. The witness also told the state patrol that the pickup truck driver stopped, talked with the driver of another pickup, then left the scene. The vehicle is described as a grey GMC or Chevy pickup with a ladder attachment on the back. No one was injured in the incident.

As of noon, the road was still closed as two trucks from Glenn’s Towing from Faribault was attempting to put the semi upright.