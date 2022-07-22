‘Matilda the Musical’ opens tonight!

The cast of Generations Theatre Company’s production of “Matilda the Musical” take time for a photo before a rehearsal on Sunday, July 17. The show opens a two weekend run tonight (Friday, July 22) and will be performed at the New Prague High School auditorium, 221 12th St. NE. Shows will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the dates of July 22, 23, 29, 30 at 7:30 p.m. (previous showtimes for those dates were incorrect) and July 24 and 31 at 2 p.m. Families looking for an enjoyable evening or afternoon can find it with “Matilda the Musical.” Based on the children’s book by Roald Dahl, the musical is about Matilda Wormwood, an extraordinary girl who loves to read, has a sharp wit and a vivid imagination, all of which she uses to change her destiny with her family and in school. For more see this week’s issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)