‘Singin’ in the Grain’ filmmaker dies at 98

Al Milgrom, the filmmaker who made the documentary “Singin’ in the Grain” has died at 98. Milgrom’s movie featured Minnesota's "Czech Triangle" (New Prague, Montgomery, Veseli and Lonsdale) and followed more than 40 years of the Eddie Shimota Band, including footage of the late Eddie Shimota Sr., his son, Eddie Shimota Jr., Jerry Minar and others from around the area. Milgrom was 96 when he came out with the documentary.

The movie's world premier was at the Minneapolis/St.Paul International Film Festival and was among the top 10 movies out of the 250 films shown. The movie was shown on May 5, 2019, to a sold out audience at the New Prague High School auditorium with more than 600 people in attendance. Milgrom was among those at the New Prague showing for a question and answer session.

