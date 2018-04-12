Adapted softball opens season

While all the other spring sports were struggling to practice and reschedule events due to the weather, the New Prague Adapted Softball team opened its 2018 schedule Monday, April 9, indoors at the Central Education Campus gym, hosting the Southern Stars of Chanhassen/Chaska/Prior Lake/Shakopee. The Trojans lost the game 16-4.

"We faced a very good team in our opener. We felt like we did a good job for our first game," Coach Shellie Kriha said. "We had to switch the lineup at the last minute due to an illness for our shortstop, Jacob Schurman. that created some last minute stress for the players."

Kriha said Garrett Gagner filled in for Schurman and did an outstanding job in an unfamiliar position.

The Southern Stars is a solid hitting team and banged out a number of hits to propel them to an early lead.

"We had only a few errors defensively, they just hit the ball well and ran the bases very clean," Kriha said.

Defensively, Blake Perry had a nice game in center field. He caught a couple good catches for key outs. Pitcher Seth Dorner pitched a good game as well. He had three strikeouts and several plays to first base.

Offensively the team....

