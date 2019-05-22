Adapted softball team headed to state

Published by editor on Wed, 05/22/2019 - 8:50pm

New Prague jumped to a 10-2 lead and went on to defeat host Buffalo 16-7 to earn a spot in the MSHSL CI Adapted Softball Tournament.
The tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, May 31 and June 1, at Chanhassen High School. This is the sixth time the Trojans have advanced to the state tournament. They went four years, from 2008 through 2011, and again last year.
The team includes athletes from New Prague, Tri-City United, Belle Plaine and Jordan schools.
Read more in the print edition.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Toss the caps! 128 graduate from TCU
Fri, 05/24/2019 - 9:30pm
Tractor tradition continues at NPHS
Fri, 05/24/2019 - 3:41pm
Rain postpones Trojan playoff opener
Fri, 05/24/2019 - 1:29pm
Memorial Day Program has new times, musical selections
Fri, 05/24/2019 - 11:07am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.