Adapted softball team headed to state

New Prague jumped to a 10-2 lead and went on to defeat host Buffalo 16-7 to earn a spot in the MSHSL CI Adapted Softball Tournament.

The tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, May 31 and June 1, at Chanhassen High School. This is the sixth time the Trojans have advanced to the state tournament. They went four years, from 2008 through 2011, and again last year.

The team includes athletes from New Prague, Tri-City United, Belle Plaine and Jordan schools.

