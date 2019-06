The New Prague Trojan adapted softball team lost its opening round game in the State CI Adapted Softball Tournament Friday, May 31, at Chanhassen High School. The Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville Blazing Cats defeated them 9-4.

New Prague plays St. Cloud in the consolation round at 9 a.m. Saturday at Chanhassen. If they win that game they play in the consolation championship at

1:45 p.m.