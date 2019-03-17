Adapted Trojans place 3rd at state

The New Prague Trojan adapted floor hockey team lost its semifinal game at the State Tournament Saturday, falling to eventual champion St. Cloud 12-1, but bounced back with a 9-1 win over Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville to claim third place. The team, which includes players from New Prague, Tri-City United, Le Sueur-Henderson, Belle Plaine and Jordan schools, ended its season with a 13-1 record. The Trojans' Blake Perry and Garret Gagner were named to the all-tournament team. Read more in the print edition.