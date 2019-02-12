Air ambulance called to crash scene - UPDATED

Updated:

Three people were injured as the result of a two-car collision on Highway 21 north of New Prague Tuesday afternoon. Feb. 12.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:07 p.m., a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Kelby John Engelking, 16, of Lonsdale, was traveling northbound on Highway 21 near 240th Street in Helena Township. Engelking tried to use the southbound lane to pass, then spun out and ended up blocking the lane. A 2015 Ford F-150 driven by Christopher Scott Wisness. 26, of Montgomery, was traveling southbound and collided with the Oldsmobile.

The road was covered with snow and ice at the time of the crash.

The State Patrol reports that Wisness was taken to University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Engelking was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Engelking’s car, Taylor Mckenzy Fischer, 17, of New Prague, was also taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Two air ambulances were called to the scene, and North Ambulance from New Prague, the New Prague Fire Department and Scott and Rice county sheriffs offices and New Prague and Jordan police all assisted.

Traffic was closed on Highway 21 in both directions for about two hours.

The New Prague Fire Department had just cleared from the crash when they were called to a rollover crash on 15th Street SW, just south of New Prague. They were on the scene for a short time before clearing. No information on the crash was available.



Original story:

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, a North Memorial Health Air Care helicopter landed at the scene of a two vehicle crash along Highway 21, near the intersection of 240 Street NE, north of New Prague. Crews of the helicopter, North Memorial Ambulance of New Prague and the New Prague Fire Department worked to remove a person from one vehicle and prepare them for transport in the helicopter. A second helicopter was also called to the scene. At least two people in the crash were considered unresponsive, according to scanner traffic. Also on scene were representatives of the State Patrol, New Prague and Jordan Police Departments and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The road is now opened, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that roads are snow-covered and subject to drifting.