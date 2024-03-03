Area man killed in ATV crash

Published by editor on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 1:46pm

A rural New Prague man was killed in a crash involving the three-wheeled ATV he was riding during the early-morning hours of Sunday, March 3.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office reports at 2:05 a.m., Matthew James Soller, 33, of rural New Prague was found partially under a three-wheeled ATV on Le Sueur County Road 121, approximately a quarter-mile south of Highway 19 in Derrynane Township. Soller was removed from under the three-wheeler and life-saving efforts were performed. Soller was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Initial investigation indicates Soller was traveling northbound on Le Sueur County Road 121 and lost control of the three-wheeled ATV causing it to roll. It did not appear Soller was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.

