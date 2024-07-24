Armed man on interstate Sunday allegedly had drugs in vehicle

The armed man who prompted sheriff’s deputies and police to shut down Interstate Highway 35 near Faribault Sunday, July 21, for nearly five hours allegedly had drugs in his vehicle, paraphernalia and equipment for packaging drugs.

The incident began at 2:52 p.m. and ended shortly after 7 p.m.

Following Donald Ray Sanderson’s arrest, law enforcement received a search warrant for the vehicle, finding it littered with hypodermic needles, according to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and officers also recovered 44 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 300 pills, most containing the opioid fentanyl, and equipment for packaging drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sanderson was charged with two counts of first-degree drug sale, two counts of first-degree drug possession and a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

From the beginning

The episode began Sunday just before 3 p.m. when a vehicle stopped on northbound Interstate 35 south of Faribault city limits. Donald Ray Sanderson, 41, of Minneapolis, exited the vehicle, brandishing a handgun, and made his way into the southbound traffic lanes. The incident necessitated a shutdown of the interstate, and area residents were told to shelter in place.

For the next several hours, Sanderson paced around the area of I-35 armed with the handgun. Officers repeatedly commanded Sanderson to drop the gun and presented options for a peaceful resolution. Sanderson did not comply with officers’ commands and fired multiple rounds from his handgun, including one at a law enforcement drone. No members of the public or law enforcement were injured.

The South Metro SWAT and Minnesota State Patrol Special Response Team used non-lethal tactics to take Sanderson into custody shortly after 7 p.m.