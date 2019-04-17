Authorities looking for missing Belle Plaine teen

UPDATE: Belle Plaine Police reported that Andrew Cunat was found safe on Wednesday evening and was reunited with his family.

The Belle Plaine PD is requesting assistance in locating Andrew James Raymond Cunat, 09/18/2003. Andrew was last seen leaving the Belle Plaine High School around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 following a track meet in Le Sueur. Andrew is a straight A student and it is not like him to not return home or be late to school. He did not return home on Tuesday night and did not show up at school this morning (Wednesday, 4/17). Because this is very unusual behavior and family and authorities have been unable to locate or contact him they are concerned for his welfare. Andrew is described as 5’08”, 115 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Nike hoodie, gray sneakers with white bottoms and a black Adidas backpack with blue stripes on the side. If you have seen him or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Belle Plaine PD at 952-496-8423 or dial 911.