Beating the heat

Children enjoy the water slide at Wagner Park in Elko New Market the evening of Thursday, June 28. The slide was just part of the ongoing Free Family Fun Night events in the park. The evening of June 28 also included a safety demonstration by the Elko New Market Police Department and the showing of the movie “Boss Baby.” Sponsors for the evening were New Prague Area Community Education, the Elko New Market Parks Commission and the PTO (Parents Teachers Organization). For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)