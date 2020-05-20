A beautiful evening for music

The evening of Tuesday, May 19, was warm and sunny, as the Trouba Troubadours performed an outdoor concert at Brewsters Bar & Grill in Veseli. While billed as drive by concert, people actually stopped to enjoy the music from their vehicles or yard chairs. The well attended concert was to help support the local business. Brewsters provided take out meals for the families and friends that attended. The Trouba Troubadours provided a mixture of music from country to pop to rock. (Patrick Fisher Photo)