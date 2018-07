During the annual Fourth of July DRS League baseball game between Veseli and Lonsdale, umpires Jay McGivern, left, and Pat Schumer talk between innings as Lonsdale Aces manager Darrell Vosejpka fires up his team. The Veseli Warriors hosted the Aces as part of the community’s annual Fourth of July Celebration. Veseli had a parade, games and capped off the night with fireworks. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)