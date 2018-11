Bishop Peter Esterka, seated, met with many people after the Sunday, Oct. 28, Czech Mass at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague. The 1 p.m. service was part of the 100th celebration of the creation of Czechoslovakia. Bishop Esterka was born in Czechoslovakia and escaped from the country when it was under communist rule. For more on the century celebration see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)