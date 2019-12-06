Chilly fun at the Parade of Lights

Published by editor on Fri, 12/06/2019 - 9:04pm

This entry from the New Prague Lions Club was among those in the 24th annual Parade of Lights held on Friday, Dec. 6. Temperatures were around 23 degrees Fahrenheit, but that didn’t stop the large crowds that lined New Prague’s Main Street for the Parade of Lights to see area groups and businesses with their floats decorated for the Holiday Season. The parade ended at Memorial Park for visits with Santa, treats, the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and fireworks. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

