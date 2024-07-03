Crews begin work on Highway 282 projects in Jordan

Crews will begin work on Highway 282 projects on July 8 that will result in narrow lanes and two separate road closures, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

At 7 a.m. Monday, July 8, crews begin replacing a retaining wall with an earthen slope along Highway 282 in downtown Jordan. Crews working on the project, between Highway 21 and East Street, require a temporary narrowing of Highway 282 lanes. Workers plan to continue the project from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday, until July 30.

They will need to completely close Highway 282 between Highway 21 and East Street for one weekend while completing drainage work, from 10 p.m. Friday, July 12 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 15, weather permitting. This will result in a posted detour for traffic, including Highway 13, County Road 8 and Highway 21.

Crews will again close Highway 282 for another drainage project, just west of Naylor Avenue in Sand Creek Township, in early August for two weeks. This will also result in a posted detour.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change.