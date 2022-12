Nearly 40 people participated in the Fifth annual Santa Speedo Dash Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at Giesenbrau Bier Co. in New Prague. It was 7 degrees Fahrenheit making for a very brisk 1K run that was open to all ages with several people dressed in Christmas themed clothing. The run was to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)