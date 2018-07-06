DRS names All-Star Roster

The Dakota Rice Scott Baseball League has announced its All-Star Game Roster.

The DRS team will face off against the River Valley League All-Stars at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 14. at Fairfax.

The two leagues have met annually since 2007 for an All-Star game. The RVL has a 7-3 advantage, with one rain out (2008). The RVL won last year’s contest, 7-6.

DRS Team members chosen by league managers are:

Elko Express - TJ Evanson, Grant Gunderson, Dylan Thomas

Faribault Lakers - Egan Bonde and player TBA

Lonsdale Aces - Thomas Hoppert

Montgomery Mallards - Jake McCabe and Robbie Marshall

New Market Muskies - Jay Chlan, Dan Phyle, Riley Ahern and Joe McKibben

New Prague Orioles - James Fuerniss, Zack Dubanoski, Nathan Sprouls

Prior Lake Mudcats - Cole Bjorge, Jonny Houston

Shakopee Coyotes - Henry Henk

St. Benedict Saints - Mitchell Martin

St. Patrick Irish - Kyle Rhodus, Jack Friedges, Zach Seurer, Nick Spitt

Union Hill Bulldogs - Daniel Feneis, Jeff Dietz

Veseli Warriors - Ben Doerr

Webster Sox - Brooks Prochaska

Team managers are Todd Bergstrom of New Market, John Johnson of St. Patrick and Terry Fredrickson of Elko

Three DRS team members chosen to compete in the pre-game home run derby are TJ Evanson, James Fuerniss and Dylan Thomas. The Home run derby starts at 1:15 p.m.