DRS names All-Star Roster

Published by editor on Fri, 07/06/2018 - 3:51pm

The Dakota Rice Scott Baseball League has announced its All-Star Game Roster. 

The DRS team will face off against the River Valley League All-Stars at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 14. at Fairfax. 

The two leagues have met annually since 2007 for an All-Star game. The RVL has a 7-3 advantage, with one rain out (2008). The RVL won last year’s contest, 7-6. 

DRS Team members chosen by league managers are:

Elko Express - TJ Evanson, Grant Gunderson, Dylan Thomas

Faribault Lakers - Egan Bonde and player TBA

Lonsdale Aces - Thomas Hoppert

Montgomery Mallards - Jake McCabe and Robbie Marshall

New Market Muskies - Jay Chlan, Dan Phyle, Riley Ahern and Joe McKibben

New Prague Orioles - James Fuerniss, Zack Dubanoski, Nathan Sprouls

Prior Lake Mudcats - Cole Bjorge, Jonny Houston

Shakopee Coyotes - Henry Henk

St. Benedict Saints - Mitchell Martin

St. Patrick Irish - Kyle Rhodus, Jack Friedges, Zach Seurer, Nick Spitt

Union Hill Bulldogs - Daniel Feneis, Jeff Dietz

Veseli Warriors - Ben Doerr

Webster Sox - Brooks Prochaska

Team managers are Todd Bergstrom of New Market, John Johnson of St. Patrick and Terry Fredrickson of Elko

Three DRS team members chosen to compete in the pre-game home run derby are TJ Evanson, James Fuerniss and Dylan Thomas. The Home run derby starts at 1:15 p.m. 

 

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

DRS names All-Star Roster
Fri, 07/06/2018 - 3:51pm
Joyce Marie Kajer, 88
Fri, 07/06/2018 - 3:34pm
Legislative recap to be held July 9
Fri, 07/06/2018 - 2:21pm
Two points for history
Fri, 07/06/2018 - 9:15am

Please Login for Premium Content