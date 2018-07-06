DRS names All-Star Roster
The Dakota Rice Scott Baseball League has announced its All-Star Game Roster.
The DRS team will face off against the River Valley League All-Stars at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 14. at Fairfax.
The two leagues have met annually since 2007 for an All-Star game. The RVL has a 7-3 advantage, with one rain out (2008). The RVL won last year’s contest, 7-6.
DRS Team members chosen by league managers are:
Elko Express - TJ Evanson, Grant Gunderson, Dylan Thomas
Faribault Lakers - Egan Bonde and player TBA
Lonsdale Aces - Thomas Hoppert
Montgomery Mallards - Jake McCabe and Robbie Marshall
New Market Muskies - Jay Chlan, Dan Phyle, Riley Ahern and Joe McKibben
New Prague Orioles - James Fuerniss, Zack Dubanoski, Nathan Sprouls
Prior Lake Mudcats - Cole Bjorge, Jonny Houston
Shakopee Coyotes - Henry Henk
St. Benedict Saints - Mitchell Martin
St. Patrick Irish - Kyle Rhodus, Jack Friedges, Zach Seurer, Nick Spitt
Union Hill Bulldogs - Daniel Feneis, Jeff Dietz
Veseli Warriors - Ben Doerr
Webster Sox - Brooks Prochaska
Team managers are Todd Bergstrom of New Market, John Johnson of St. Patrick and Terry Fredrickson of Elko
Three DRS team members chosen to compete in the pre-game home run derby are TJ Evanson, James Fuerniss and Dylan Thomas. The Home run derby starts at 1:15 p.m.