DRS playoff results and schedule

DRS playoff results

Prior Lake, Montgomery, Union Hill and Lonsdale won in the first round of the DRS playoffs Tuesday, each taking a 1-0 lead in their best of three series. Action continues Thursday and, if needed, on Friday.

Results Tuesday, July 23

Prior Lake 2, Webster 1

Cole Bjorge and Jake Lehrer with solo home runs for the Mudcats, Topher Rose with the complete game win. Jarod Opsahl gives up just three hits in eight innings in taking the loss.

Montgomery 5, Shakopee 0

Ted Christian with a three-hit shutout, striking out 12, Eric Iverson with a two-run homer.

Union Hill 6, St. Benedict 1

Dan Meger and Nathan Berg share pitching duties, with Berg getting the win. Zach Dubanoski with a grand slam in the 9th.

Lonsdale 4, Veseli 3

Zack Breedan with a walk-off base hit in the 10th inning gives the Aces the win.

Games Thursday, July 25, all at 7:30 p.m.

Lonsdale at Veseli

St. Benedict at Union Hill

Prior Lake vs. Webster at Elko

Montgomery at Shakopee

Games Friday, July 26 (if needed)

Shakopee vs. Montgomery at Le Center, 8 p.m.

Webster at Prior Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Union Hill vs. St. Benedict at Union Hill (SB Home game), 8 p.m.

Veseli at Lonsdale, 7:30 p.m.