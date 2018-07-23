DRS playoff schedule set

The Dakota-Rice-Scott Baseball League concluded its 2018 regular season Sunday, July 22, and teams are now preparing for the league and Region 3C playoffs.

New Market, St. Patrick, Union Hill and New Prague were the top four teams, in order, in the leagues standings. Those four teams earn a bye into the regional playoffs.

The remaining eight teams will pair off for best-of-three series beginning Tuesday, July 24. The winners of those four series will join the other four teams in the region playoffs, which will be an eight-team, double elimination tournament. The region playoffs begin Sunday, July 29.

The top four teams in the region playoffs advance to the state tournament, which runs for three weekends beginning August 17 and will be held in New Prague, Shakopee and Jordan.

This week’s playoff schedule:

#12 Lonsdale vs. #5 Montgomery

Game 1 - Tuesday, July 24, 8 p.m. at Montgomery

Game 2 - Thursday, July 26, 7:30 p.m. at Lonsdale

Game 3 (if needed) - Friday, July 27, 7:30 p.m. at Lonsdale

(Montgomery home game, but field not available due to Kolacky Days.

#11 Webster vs. #6 Faribault

Game 1 - Tuesday, July 24, 7:30 p.m. at Faribault (Webster home game)

Game 2 - Thursday, July 26, 7:30 p.m. at Faribault

Game 3 (if needed) - Friday, July 27, 7:30 p.m. at Faribault

#10 Shakopee vs. #7 Prior Lake

Game 1 - Tuesday, July 24, 7:30 p.m. at Prior Lake

Game 2 - Thursday, July 26, 7:30 p.m. at Shakopee

Game 3 (if needed) - Friday, July 27, 7:30 p.m. at Prior Lake

#9 Veseli vs. #8 St. Benedict

Game 1 - Tuesday, July 24, 8 p.m. at Veseli

Game 2 - Thursday, July 26, 8 p.m. at Veseli (St. Benedict home game)

Game 3 (if needed) - Friday, July 27, 7:30 p.m. at Union Hill