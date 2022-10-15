Family time at the Pumpkin Express

Published by editor on Sat, 10/15/2022 - 2:53pm
By: 
Patrick Fisher

Amy Oliver of New Prague with her children Avery, right, and Regan were out getting their pumpkin at the Pumpkin Express on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Gopher State Railway Museum. Located north of New Prague, the museum had pumpkins children could choose and families could ride the train and caboose.

Also families could explore the three fire engines provided by the Minnesota Fire Engine Club. The event was being held until 4 p.m.

For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

