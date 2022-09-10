Gathering for a cause

Published by editor on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 5:03pm

A crowd was gathering at Giesenbrau Bier Co. in New Prague the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 10, for the Fifth annual Hops for Hope ALS fundraiser. There was a silent auction at the local brewery, which was also being held online. A DJ was providing music all day for the fundraiser, which was being held until 8 p.m. Food trucks were also present providing snacks and meals. ALS is a disease that currently doesn’t have a cure, but several families from New Prague, Jordan, Belle Plaine, Henderson, and Prior Lake have been joining forces to raise funds to help find more treatments, and ultimately a cure, for the disease. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Gathering for a cause
Sat, 09/10/2022 - 5:03pm
Gathering for a cause
Sat, 09/10/2022 - 5:03pm
COVID numbers as of this week
Thu, 09/08/2022 - 3:43pm
Main St. to close for repairs
Wed, 09/07/2022 - 10:41am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.