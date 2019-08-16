Goetzinger named Dozinky grand marshal

Tom Goetzinger, longtime station manager at KCHK Radio, has been named grand marshall for the 2019 Dozinky Parade of Farm Pride.

The New Prague Chamber of Commerce made the announcement Friday, Aug. 16, after the Chamber board of directors made the selection.

Goetzinger has been active in promoting Polka Music at the station, which is celebrating its 50th year on the air this year.

He is pictured with Chamber Executive Director Brooke Sticha when they surprised Goetzinger at the Radio Station with the announcement.

