Helping raise spirits

Published by editor on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 2:22pm

Lonsdale residents had a parade to help lift their spirits the evening of Tuesday, May 5. Vehicles from the Lonsdale Police Department, Lonsdale Fire Department, Rice County Sheriff’s Office and an assortment of Rice County departments made their way through Lonsdale neighborhoods for about an hour. Area residents came out to wave and watch as the vehicles passed by. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Public Notices - The New Prague Times 5-7-20
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 1:23pm
Public Notices - Montgomery Messenger 5-7-20
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 1:23pm
Public Notices - LifeEnterprise 5-7-20
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 1:21pm
MACC announces six Kolacky Days Queen candidates
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 11:04am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.