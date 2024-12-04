Highway 169 will be shut down south of Jordan overnight

Overnight Closure Alert: Highway 169 South of Jordan Dec. 5, 6

One direction of Highway 169 will be closed overnight on 12/5 and 12/6 (10pm to 5am) between Park Blvd and Highway 282 / County Road 9. Northbound Highway 169 will be closed on Dec. 5. Southbound Highway 169 will be closed on Dec. 6. At the intersection of County Road 59 / Delaware Ave, the contractor will be installing bridge beams overnight across the travel lanes as part of the interchange construction project.

Please use caution while driving in the work zone.