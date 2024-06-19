Highway 19, between Henderson and 169, closed

From the Minnesota Department of Transportation

Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169 closed at 12 p.m. today, June 19, due to flooding from the Minnesota River.

Traffic is detoured to Highway 19 west of Henderson, Sibley County Road 17 (391st Avenue), Sibley County Road 8 (336th Street), and Highway 169.

Motorists should monitor www.511mn.org for current road and detour information.

Other crossings closed

June 19, 2024: 1 p.m.: Scott County Road 9/Carver County Road 11/Jordan River Crossing (Jordan/Sand Creek Township) will close Thursday, June 20, 9 a.m., because of flooding.