Highway 21 roundabout in Jordan to fully open Friday, Sept. 29

Motorists from New Prague, Montgomery and the area who use use Highway 21 through Jordan, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today the Highway 21 and County Road 66/Sawmill Road roundabout in Jordan will fully open at 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

Crews began building the $3.06 million roundabout project June 12, resulting in a total closure of Highway 21, Sawmill Road and County Road 66 at the intersection. Sawmill Road access reopened Sept. 1.

Besides building a roundabout to improve safety and traffic flow, workers also added connections for area trails. The project is intended to improve safety at the intersection, improve traffic flow and facilitate safety on nearby biking and walking trails.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change.