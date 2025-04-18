Historical society hosting presentation on Pierre-Charles Le Sueur

Le Sueur County Historical Society will host its annual meeting Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m., in the 4-H Building at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds in Le Center.

Five seats are open on the society’s board of directors, and elections will take place at the meeting. Members in good standing are eligible to vote. Officers for 2025 will be selected after voting has been completed. Members of the society or anyone interested in joining the society are invited to attend. Updates will be given on the improvements to the genealogy center and progress on the historic Elysian school restoration, as well as a brief financial report being given.

The Le Sueur County Historical Society is also proposing minor changes to the bylaws, which will need to be approved at the annual meeting by the general membership to be instated.

Presentation

Author, teacher and storyteller Jason Lee Willis will present as the society’s invited guest at the meeting.

At the historical society’s annual meeting, Willis will present about Pierre-Charles LeSueur. “Having spent several years studying the life and times of Pierre-Charles LeSueur, I'll be profiling LeSueur from his early life in France, his time with the Jesuits, his life as a fur trader on the Great Lakes, his family in Montreal, to his infamous mining expedition into Minnesota,” he said.

Willis continued, “Be warned! As a veteran educator, I've been known to give pre-tests to determine the background of my classes, so there may be a round of Jeopardy before I begin the full presentation.”

“I have a series called, ‘The Alchemist Chronicles’ which has a historical setting and does feature historical Minnesota figures,” said Willis. “‘The Alchemist's Map’ (Joseph Nicollet) 2021, ‘The Alchemist's Stone’ (Pierre-Charles LeSueur) 2023, ‘The Alchemist's Ring’ (Baron Lahontan) 2024, and the final book in the series, ‘The Alchemist's Tomb’, will be coming out in a few months.”

He has another series called “The Dreamcatcher Chronicles” that he says is set in Minnesota but is fiction. Willis also said, “I created a children's book version of the LeSueur story that takes the biographical facts and mixes them with the Bunyan tale to create ‘The Tall Tale of LeSueur.’”

Willis is also a former teacher, speech coach, and yearbook advisor, of Maple River High School. In 2023, he embarked on becoming a full-time writer after teaching for three decades.