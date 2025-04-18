Intersection between Montgomery and New Prague appears to have increasing incidents

The community seems to have a sense that the intersection of Le Sueur County Roads 3 and 28 has more frequent accidents than it used to anyway.

Friday afternoon was the latest crash to happen there, involving a crossover SUV and an extended-cab full-sized pickup truck. The truck ended up in the southeast ditch on its roof. Airbags were deployed on both vehicles and traffic was shut down for a period of time with law enforcement turning vehicles around that approached the wreck.

Mayo Clinic Health Systems helicopter, Mayo One, was brought in to transport at least one person with injuries from the scene. At the time this issue went to press, details of the accident were not yet released. More information will be released when it becomes available.

This crash did raise the question of how safe is this intersection, and is someone doing something about it? The short answer is, yes. Last year, then Montgomery Fire Chief Kenny Pavek asked the county if they would install some LED flashing stop signs on County Road 3 at the intersection, which it did. Less than a month later, there was an accident at that intersection again (see photo).

Le Sueur County Commissioner Dennis Tietz, District 1 representative which encompasses this area, says he “would like to see some reports, or comments from Sheriff Mason and Mr. Tiegs (county highway engineer)” before he would like to comment on the intersection specifically. Tietz continued, “I can assure you myself, Sheriff Mason, and Mr. Tiegs are very concerned with the safety of all our roads in this county!”

Sheriff’s response

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said, “Yes, I have taken calls at that intersection. I have also taken calls concerning about 20 more intersections in the county. The most recent call I received was about seeing drivers on their devices near that intersection, as well as speed, whereas my staff continues to be proactive in trying to combat this distractive driving epidemic. Now please do not get me wrong, distracted driving is NOT the only reason why these accidents are occurring, but I can tell you distracted driving is certainly playing a part in the increase…some we can prove and some we cannot prove. Nonetheless, again, there are many factors that play into each specific accident, and part of our job is to investigate that.”

The sheriff says that there are certain times that he has increased patrol in that area, but that people should note they have an entire county to patrol. He continued, “…as far as public safety is concerned, again, all accidents are unfortunate. We are more than happy to work with our partners to try and decrease potential future accidents. However, please remember, I have never seen the speeds higher in my career… and like prefaced earlier, distracted driving continues every minute of the day. If people dropped their darn devices and speed, maybe these stats would also decrease….and maybe this is a legislative issue as well to establish higher penalties for these moving violations. I can also assure you that the sheriff’s office will continue to deter and act on driving violations.”

Mason considers it his highest concern when the public is getting injured, incapacitated, or killed. “ALL accidents concern me personally — and as the chief law enforcement officer in this county — regardless of the location. My number one priority in Le Sueur County is public safety,” said the sheriff.

Engineer’s response

Le Sueur County Highway Engineer Dave Tiegs says that each spring he conducts a safety review of the county road system, using such things as crash incident data, traffic counts, and statewide trend data. “Speed, alcohol use, unbelted drivers and passengers, and distracted drivers are all impacting roadway safety statewide. I am just beginning that process (of safety review) now for 2025,” he said.

Tiegs continued, “Based off of this yearly review, the department...

A large portion of this article has been omited from online public viewing. Pick up a print copy of the April 17, 2025, Montgomery Messenger and subscribe online or by calling 507-364-8601 today to not miss any news in the future for a little over a $1 a week.