Irish earn state berth; Mallards eliminated

Published by editor on Thu, 08/01/2019 - 10:53am

Montgomery first baseman Tyler Bednar makes the catch to retired a Lonsdale batter during a Region 3C tournament game Wednesday, July 31, in Montgomery. Lonsdale defeated Montgomery 10-8 to advance in the tournament. (Wade Young Photo)

Nick Spitt pitched six shutout innings and Matt Ambroz went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double to lead St. Patrick to an 8-2 win over Prior Lake Wednesday, July 31, in Veseli. With the win, St. Patrick joins New Market as two of four Region 3C representatives at the State Class C Tournament, which begins Aug. 16.

Meanwhile in Montgomery, the Lonsdale Aces scored two runs in the eighth inning to claim a 10-8 win in a back-and-forth game. The loss eliminated Montgomery from the tournament.

On Friday, Aug. 2, Lonsdale will play at Prior Lake and St. Benedict is at Faribault with the final two state berths at stake. The two losers will be eliminated.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, St. Patrick plays at New Market and Friday’s winners will face off as teams play for seeds at the state tournament. Other games will be played Wednesday, Aug. 7, Friday, Aug. 9 and, if necessary, Sunday, Aug. 11.

