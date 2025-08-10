Jordan tops Webster for 3B's top seed; Veseli falls in bid for state

Jordan topped Webster Saturday evening, 6-2, to earn District 3B's top seed to the Minnesota Baseball Association's upcoming state tournament.

Webster will take the district's No. 2 seed to state. Prior Lake topped Union Hill, 4-3, Saturday, Aug. 9, for 3B's No. 3 seed. The Bulldogs are the No. 4 seed.

After the Jordan-Webster game, the teams drafted players from other district teams for the state tournament.

In Section 1A, Elko fell to Rochester Saturday and will be the section's No. 4 team heading into the state tournament. Miesville, Dundas and Rochester are 1A's other state tournament teams.

In Region 5C, Waterville won the top spot. Veseli came up short in its bid for a return trip to state. The Warriors fell to Cannon Falls Saturday, Aug. 9. Waterville, Pine Island and Cannon Falls are the top three seeds heading to state from Region 5C.

The 2025 state tournament will be played at Brownton, Hutchinson, Gaylord and Glencoe Aug. 15-17, Aug. 22-24, Aug. 29-Sept. 1.