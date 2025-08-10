Jordan tops Webster for 3B's top seed; Veseli falls in bid for state

Published by editor on Sun, 08/10/2025 - 6:35am

Jordan topped Webster Saturday evening, 6-2, to earn District 3B's top seed to the Minnesota Baseball Association's upcoming state tournament.

Webster will take the district's No. 2 seed to state. Prior Lake topped Union Hill, 4-3, Saturday, Aug. 9, for 3B's No. 3 seed. The Bulldogs are the No. 4 seed.

After the Jordan-Webster game, the teams drafted players from other district teams for the state tournament.

In Section 1A, Elko fell to Rochester Saturday and will be the section's No. 4 team heading into the state tournament. Miesville, Dundas and Rochester are 1A's other state tournament teams.

In Region 5C, Waterville won the top spot. Veseli came up short in its bid for a return trip to state. The Warriors fell to Cannon Falls Saturday, Aug. 9. Waterville, Pine Island and Cannon Falls are the top three seeds heading to state from Region 5C.

Available details will be in The New Prague Times next print edition.

The 2025 state tournament will be played at Brownton, Hutchinson, Gaylord and Glencoe Aug. 15-17, Aug. 22-24, Aug. 29-Sept. 1.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Jordan tops Webster for 3B's top seed; Veseli falls in bid for state
Sun, 08/10/2025 - 6:35am
Georgieann Elizabeth (Entinger) Havlicek, 91
Fri, 08/08/2025 - 2:55pm
Twenty-five years later, they’re still teammates
Fri, 08/08/2025 - 12:23pm
Levi Jerome Dahl
Fri, 08/08/2025 - 12:15pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.