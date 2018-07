John “Jake” and Kay Keohen were named the Grand Marshals of the 84th annual Kolacky Days celebration. They were announced at the annual Meet and Greet sponsored by the Montgomery Area Community Club on Monday. They are pictured with current royalty (from left) Queen Anna Franek, First Princess Becca Simon, and Second Princess and Miss Congeniality Amanda Way. They will preside over the festival, which will take place July 27 to 29. Read more in the print edition.