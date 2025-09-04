Kolacky Town to butter twin: Hoefs is one of two runners-up for Princess Kay

You might remember the name Alexis Hoefs of New Prague because she was the 2022 Kolacky Days Queen, but this past week she competed to be the Princess Kay of the Milky Way at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The coronation event happened the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 20, at the state fairgrounds in St. Paul. Hoefs, representing Le Sueur County came in as one of two runners-up for Princess Kay, of which Midwest Dairy only chooses 10 from the state to compete for the title in St. Paul. Hoefs also was one of three $1,000 scholarship winners in the event from Midwest Dairy.

“I obviously wasn’t expecting it,” said Hoefs. “It was a cool moment, and I was looking forward to it. Very, very cool. It’s such a unique experience that a lot of people don’t get to say they’ve had.”

As a part of the experience, Hoefs’ likeness was sculpted into a 90 lb. block of butter on Saturday during her four-day time as a finalist at the fair. “I had a jacket, some sweatpants, and some boots,” said Hoefs. “It’s about 40 degrees in there. It’s cool to say I have a butter twin.”

Hoefs graduated from Tri-City United High School in 2023. Her parents are James and Lisa (Albrecht) Hoefs. Alexis Hoefs isn’t the only one with a butter twin though. Her mother was also a finalist in the year 2000 for Princess Kay.

Lisa Hoefs kept her butter sculpture for more than 20 years and surprisingly didn’t throw it out but the family used it.

“We were a little nervous, but it was frozen and it looked fine,” said Alexis Hoefs. “We weren’t sure what to expect.” She said it was surprisingly good, even after all those years.

Alexis Hoefs doesn’t think she’ll hold onto the butter sculpture as long as her mom did though. “I don’t know. I’ll probably keep mine for about a year, take it around to some events. Maybe I will cut it up after that and use it or donate it to a charity cause,” she said.

Malorie Thorson of Waverly, representing Wright County, won the title of being the 72nd Princess Kay. Alexis Hoefs said she’s really happy for Thorson, and that she has become friends with each of the 10 girls in the competition.

“We spent a lot of time together,” said Alexis Hoefs. “At the banquet, it was estimated we spent over 60 hours together. I was able to be roommate with four of the girls. I knew her (Thorson) before and we got very close during the event.”

Besides the butter sculpture, each candidate spends four days traveling around the fair with Princess Kay, being a part of the daily parade, staffing the Moo Booth, and being a part of the milking demonstrations in the dairy barn.

Alexis Hoefs attends the University of Minnesota Twin Cities for animal science with an emphasis on dairy production, and she is also a part of the Gopher Dairy Club, Lambda Delta Phi Sorority, and the Minnesota Junior Holstein Association there.

“I want to work in the dairy industry,” said Alexis Hoefs. “I could see myself looking into grad school opportunities too though, to learn more about genetics and do more research projects.” Either way, she still enjoys helping out at her family farm with the chores and directing her siblings when she is home.

Sitting in the butter carving booth was Alexis Hoefs’ favorite part of the experience. “Not many people get to do that,” she said. “You can’t hear people outside the booth though. It was a really great and rewarding experience, very different to what I have done in the past, but (the pageant was) very similar to Kolacky Days.”

Alexis Hoefs’, Princess Kay’s, and the other contestants’ butter sculptures, done by Minnesota Artist Gerry Kulzer, will remain on display throughout the remainder of the state fair in the dairy building. This marks the 70th anniversary of continuous butter sculptures at the fair.