Lonsdale Community Days grand marshal announced

Scott Pelava, owner of Lonsdale Auto Works, was chosen as the 2024 grand marshal for Lonsdale Community Days, happening on Saturday, August 10.

Pelava opened Lonsdale Auto Works in 2005, providing service to the Lonsdale area for 19 years so far. He has been an active member of the Lonsdale Area Chamber of Commerce (LACC), serving two terms on the board of directors for them. Chamber Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kopp says that he has been “constructively working with staff, committee members & business leaders.”

The local boy scout group, Boy Scout Troop 927, was in part built by Pelava. He is a scout master for the Boy Scouts and has been a den leader for Cub Scouts.

In addition to the chamber, Pelava has also served many years on the Lonsdale Community Day (LCD) committee and Gutzke-Kopp says is “instrumental in assisting with logistics, set-up and tear-down. He is always there to help when asked!”

Pelava’s most notable presence in the community outside of his business and the above is probably his service of over 12 years as a Lonsdale City Council member. According to Gutzke-Kopp, he “quickly answers Facebook questions in a manner that is not only non-confrontational but positive for the city.” Pelava is also an active member of the city’s Economic Development Authority.

“Because of these and many other activities you have been involved with to help steer this community to where we stand today, we thank you! Always and forever our 2024 Lonsdale Grand Marshal Scott Pelava,” said Gutzke-Kopp, along with the LACC and LCD committees.

The This year’s Lonsdale Community Days will feature live music and a purse bingo on Friday, August 9, with the main festivities happening on Saturday, August 10. The Grand Parade will happen at 1 p.m. on Saturday. More information will be available in next week’s Messenger on the candidates competing to be Lonsdale Ambassador, which will be chosen during coronation at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, at the Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School.

