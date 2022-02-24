MnDOT looking for input on Highway 19

Published by editor on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 11:41am

Area residents who have concerns, questions or ideas about how to improve Highway 19 the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wants to hear from you. MnDOT will be having a virtual open house from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
The session is part of a Highway 19 corridor study looking at a section of the highway from Highway 3 in Northfield to Highway 13 just east of New Prague prior to repaving projects planned for 2026 and 2028. The study is being done in conjunction with two upcoming projects: proposed roundabouts at the Rice County Road 2/Highway 19 intersection in Lonsdale and at the interchange of Interstate 35/Highway 19.
Through public engagement, data collection and analysis, MnDOT hopes to identify other corridor problems that may be addressed by the road projects or considered for future investments.
Learn more about the study at bit.ly/3HenA4A; then share your concerns, comments and suggestions during the open house. Join the meeting at bit.ly/33Jnqoc.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Investigation into alleged racial incident nearly done
Fri, 02/25/2022 - 8:57pm
MN State High School League launches initiative
Thu, 02/24/2022 - 3:12pm
MnDOT looking for input on Highway 19
Thu, 02/24/2022 - 11:41am
TCU crowns royalty
Wed, 02/23/2022 - 3:28pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.