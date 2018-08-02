Montgomery, Union Hill win in region play

The Montgomery Mallards and Union Hill Bulldogs won their Region 3C playoff games Wednesday, Aug. 1, and are each one win away from a state tournament berth.

The final two spots for the State Class C Tournament from Region 3C will be determined Friday, Aug. 3, with a pair of elimination games. St. Patrick will travel to Montgomery for an 8 p.m. game and New Prague is at Union Hill for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Montgomery defeated Shakopee 3-2 in an elimination game Wednesday, while Union Hill beat St. Benedict 10-7.

Friday’s winners will join New Market and Faribault as Region 3C’s representatives in the State Class C Tournament, which runs for three weekends in New Prague, Shakopee and Jordan beginning August 17.