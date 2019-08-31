Muskies crush Twins in state tourney

After two scoreless innings, the New Market Muskies exploded for 13 runs in the third inning of their third round game at the Minnesota Class C Baseball Tournament on their way to a 16-0 win over New London-Spicer Friday, Aug. 30.

The Muskies sent 18 men to the plate in the inning and had two home runs. Kyle Bergstrom led off the inning with a solo home run and Tony Vocca, who drove in a run with a double earlier in the inning, hit a three-run shot. Tyler Bergstrom added a tow-run homer later in the game.

Matt Lane, draftee from Faribault, pitched five scoreless innings. Riley Ahern and Derek Bergstrom each pitched a scoreless inning as the game ended after seven innings on the 10-run rule.

New Market will face Red Wing, which defeated Watkins 4-0 in the other game at Maple Lake on Friday. That game will be played at 11 a.m. Sunday in Delano. The winner plays later Sunday, with the championship game scheduled for noon on Monday, Aug. 2.