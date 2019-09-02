Muskies fall in semifinals

The New Market Muskies of the Dakota-Rice-Scott League defeated Red Wing in the quarterfinals of the State Class C Amateur Baseball Tournament, but then lost to Hutchinson in the semifinals to end their season Sunday, Sept. 1.

In the first game, Tony Vocca pitched a complete game shutout, striking out eight as the Muskies defeated the Aces 1-0. Andy Henkemeyer drove in the Muskies' run in the first inning.

In the semifinals, The Muskeis led 5-4 before Hutchinson hit a three-run homer in the seventh to take a 7-5 lead. New Market threatened in the ninth, putting two runners on base with no one out, but couldn't score.

Hutchinson will play Jordan at noon on Monday, Sept. 2, in Delano for the Class C championship.