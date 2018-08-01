Muskies, Lakers advance to state

The New Market Muskies and Faribault Lakers became the first two Region 3C teams to qualify for the State Class C Baseball Tournament with wins Tuesday evening.

In Veseli, the Muskies took a 2-0 lead in their game against New Prague, but the Orioles’ Eric Wagner belted a two-run home run to tie it. Nick Rost put the Muskies back on top with a solo home run and they Fish registered a 3-2 win.

In Prior Lake, St. Patrick took an early lead, but Faribault stormed back for a 6-2 win. Jack Helgeson had complete game win for the Lakers.

New Prague and St. Patrick move on to the loser’s bracket and will play games on Friday.

Two elimination games will be played Wednesday, Aug. 1. Shakopee will be at Montgomery and Union Hill will face St. Benedict at Veseli. Both games are at 8 p.m., with the winners to advancing to play on Friday.

New Market will play at Faribault at 2 p.m. Sunday in a winner’s bracket game.