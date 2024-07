Neysa Anderson was crowned the 2024 Kolocky Queen for the Kolacky Days 90th festival this Friday evening, July 26. The remainder of Kolacky Days royalty were also crowned as 1st Princess Olivia Skluzacek, and 2nd Princess and Miss Congeniality Tayla Kline. They have taken their place and will be seen over the next two days of Kolacky Days festivities, including the Grand Parade on Sunday at noon along 1st Street in Montgomery!