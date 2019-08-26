New Market advances at state

One run was enough for the New Market Muskies as they defeated the Luverne Redbirds 1-0 in a second round game at the State Class C tournament in Maple Lake Sunday, Aug. 25.

Kyle Bergstrom got a leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth and Nick Rost sacrificed pinch runner Justin Firpo to second. Brett Herber connected with a base hit that scored Firpo just ahead of the throw to give the Muskies a 1-0 lead.

Tony Vocca pitched seven shutout innings for New Market. Matt Lane,draftee from Faribault, pitched the final two innings and got the win.

New Market will take on New London-Spicer at 5 p.m. Friday in Maple Lake in the third round of the tournament. The tournament continues through Labor Day.

Prior Lake, the other remaining DRS team in the tournament, lost to Fergus Falls 7-2 on Saturday and was eliminated.