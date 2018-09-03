New Market falls in 14; Sobieski, Plato to meet for title

The New Market Muskies were the last Dakota-Rice-Scott baseball team to bow out of the State Amateur Baseball Tournamet, but they didn't go down easily. The Muskies tied Young America late in regulation before falling to the Cardinals in 14 innings, 4-3. the quarterfinal game was played Sunday afternoon in Shakopee

In the semifinals in Shakopee Sunday evening, Sobieski defeated Young America 2-1 and Plato downed defending state champion Kimball 12-5.

Sobieski and Plato are scheduled to play at 3 p.m. Monday at New Prague for the State Class C Championship.

In Class B, Chanhassen came back through the loser's bracket Sunday to defeat Northfield and Moorhead to qualify for the championship game at noon on Monday in Shakopee. They will face Miesville, which has won three straight in the tournament. If Miesville wins the game, they are champions. If Chanhassen wins, the two teams will play a final game immediately afterward in the double-elimination tournament.