New Market, St. Benedict win playoff games

St. Benedict and New Market won their Region 3C playoff games Sunday, Aug. 4. St. Benedict’s win means Prior Lake will be the No. 4 seed from the region at the State Class C Baseball Tournament. St. Benedict will host St. Patrick on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at a site to be announced, in a loser’s bracket game, with the loser becoming the No. 3 seed.

Saints 17, Mudcats 4

St. Benedict pounded out 21 hits and scored 17 runs to defeat host Prior Lake 17-4 in a loser’s bracket game. The Mudcats scored four runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead, but the Saints answered with four in the top of the second to tie the game, then scored seven in the third and continued to pummel Prior Lakep pitching. Jeremy Heitkamp, Wade Olsen, Mitchell Martin, Nick Heitkamp and Carter Johnson each had three hits. Cole Minnick pitched five innings for the win. Corbin Cross had two hits and Ben Morrison two RBIs for the Mudcats. Isaac Saad took the loss.

Muskies 16, Irish 8

St. Patrick appeared to take command with six runs in the third inning to take a 6-1 lead, but New Market scored seven in the fourth inning and never relented in taking a 16-8 win. Scott Lyden, Andy Henkemeyer, Tyler Bergstrom and Brett Herber all homered for the Muskies. Matt Ambroz had three hits, including a home run for St. Patrick and Matt Pexa also had three hits. Herber took the win, while Phillip Garcia was tagged with the loss.

Upcoming games

Wednesday, Aug. 7

St. Patrick vs. St. Benedict, 7:30 p.m. (at New Prague, St. Benedict is home team)

loser is Region 3C No. 3 seed

Friday, Aug. 9

St. Patrick/St. Benedict winner vs. New Market (site TBA, New Market is home)

If New Market wins, they are Region 3C No. 1 seed

If New Market loses, final game will be played Sunday

Sunday, Aug. 11

Final game, if needed, 1 p.m.